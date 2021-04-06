Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $405,053,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,085,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

SBTX opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

