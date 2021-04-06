Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Repare Therapeutics worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

