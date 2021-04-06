Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $618.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.70). Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

