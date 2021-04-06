Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,595 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.66% of Protara Therapeutics worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

