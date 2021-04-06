Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.03 Million in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.37% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

