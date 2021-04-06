Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.51 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 196,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,995,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,728,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,898,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,245,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

