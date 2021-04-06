Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.65 Million in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $11,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 662,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $21,877,647.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,946,628 shares of company stock worth $97,238,724 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

