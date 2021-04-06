Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,310 shares of company stock valued at $22,272,024 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.