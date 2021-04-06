Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.27% of Codiak BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAK shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

