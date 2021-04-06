Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $402.14 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $227.17 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

