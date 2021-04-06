Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 50,000 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,759,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,323,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $9,867,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,562,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

