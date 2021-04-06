Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 8,000 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

CRWD stock opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,015 shares of company stock worth $93,931,994. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

