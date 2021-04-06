Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 14,363 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,563,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,495 shares of company stock valued at $24,404,761. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and a PE ratio of -283.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

