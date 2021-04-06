Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 2,958,671 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,329 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,958,671 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,020 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 113,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $47,423,000 after purchasing an additional 642,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,512 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 379,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 224,534 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADT. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.