Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 7,971 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.37% of 89bio worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

