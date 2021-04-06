Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock worth $111,671,508.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

