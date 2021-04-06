Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.14% of GrowGeneration as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

