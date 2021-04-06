Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 171,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,648,050 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

