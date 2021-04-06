Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $720,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3,228.77. The stock had a trading volume of 72,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,179. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,930.02 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

