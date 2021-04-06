Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Front Barnett Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,233.95. 81,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,179. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,930.02 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3,171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

