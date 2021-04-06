Ambrosus Price Tops $0.11 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $18.44 million and $5.91 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 706,346,611 coins and its circulating supply is 170,318,006 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

