AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.73

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and traded as high as $119.00. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 1,631 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.66.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $404.75 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

