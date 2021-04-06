AMEPAY (AME) Reaches One Day Volume of $669,669.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One AMEPAY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $669,669.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00104398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.91 or 0.00754676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011920 BTC.

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

