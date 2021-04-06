Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $2,576,589.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

