American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 1.2%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. 1,841,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,196,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Also, Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $46,800.00.

American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining, extraction and recycling of battery metals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

