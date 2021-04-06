American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.00

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 75096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.