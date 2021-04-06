American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.