American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Now Covered by Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $659.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 474,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Public Education by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.