American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of American Software worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $687.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

