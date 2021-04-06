American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post sales of $59.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.65 million and the lowest is $58.55 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $265.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.75 million to $266.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $335.92 million, with estimates ranging from $330.93 million to $340.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMWL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,276,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,999,299.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $54,049,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $20,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $8,715,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMWL opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. American Well has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

