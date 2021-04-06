Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $61,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $249.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,028. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.85 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

