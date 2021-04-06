AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $14.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,128,732 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

