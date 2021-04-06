Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.04

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $224.64 million and $4.99 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001778 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00058068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00704356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 331,920,247 coins and its circulating supply is 215,182,325 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.