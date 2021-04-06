Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.04

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $222.85 million and $5.97 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00060098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00657364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00079119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 331,920,247 coins and its circulating supply is 215,182,325 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.