Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PPD by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 209,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion and a PE ratio of 257.20. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

