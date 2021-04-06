Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,769,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after buying an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $97,873,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

EVBG opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.40 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

