Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of MAG Silver worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

