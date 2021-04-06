ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.82

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $4.86. ANA shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 7,462 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

