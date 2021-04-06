Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.88 Million

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post sales of $551.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $573.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $507.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $155.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,843,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

