Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million.

FRGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,744. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $348.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.16.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

