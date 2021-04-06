Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after buying an additional 408,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,153. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.