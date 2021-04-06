Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post $1.54 EPS

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

