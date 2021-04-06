Analysts Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. Mplx posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

MPLX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. 70,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,124. Mplx has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mplx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

