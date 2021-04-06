Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report $51.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.19 million to $53.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $225.27 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $232.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.3413 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 131,011 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

