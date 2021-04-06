Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

OLLI opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,384. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.