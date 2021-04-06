Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.42. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $325,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $676,140 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.