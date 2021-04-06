Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.96. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. 32,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,436. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.