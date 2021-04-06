Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,497 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

