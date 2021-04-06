Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 438,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 518,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $750.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

