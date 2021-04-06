Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $31.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.05 million and the highest is $31.54 million. Iteris posted sales of $30.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $116.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

ITI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Iteris has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $260.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

In other news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

